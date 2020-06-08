COVID times: Hyderabadi’s who served over 2 lakh migrants on NH

Hyderabad: ‘Food is the universal thing that has the power to unite everyone, no matter what religion or culture they behold’ this saying of Guy Fieri was the sight at Medchal highway.

The spread pandemic and imposed lockdown had left many migrant workers homeless and had drained them financially. Lakhs of migrants with the fear of no livelihood and the spread virus were spot walking from the city towards their native lands with the only notion – ‘If we die then it should be in presence of our family’.

Many such migrants were spot by C. Vanaja, who was on her way to Medchal to drop a new born and her mother to their native land. The two were given a ride as Vanaja could not see their helplessness with no money and transport.

Vanaja, is a documentary film maker and an independent journalist who had taken up the initiative of helping these migrant workers with food and water.

“When I was on my way to Medchal I was astonished to see a number of people walking long distances with no water points or food. Seeing this right from the next day, I started carrying buns, water and fruits for almost three days in a row. Every day I would carry 1000 buns, fruits, water packets ones I reached Medchal in just half an hour it got finished then I had to drive back home, refillmy car, and then go back, this was done at least three times every day.”

C. Vanjana who was already driving a ration distribution camp in the central parts of the city had started taking food for the migrants workers along with her friends.

“Later the number of donors increased as many had joint hands and zakat funds was a big help. Moreover, the Medchal administration had come forward to help as they provided us with tents, tables, water and toilets for these migrant workers,” added Vanaja.“Per day more than 2000 migrant workers would stop to have food, water and then would proceed further on their journey. One fine day, a little boy asked for two packs of water when we told him that the water needs to suffice everyone he complained that he was walking for almost 50 kms and had got no water anywhere. This made me contact and urge people for more help, many people then started coming with cooked food, fruits, water, buns and breads. Everything appeared to be a big food festival, as the variation of food on tables and their smiles was immensely satisfying,” said Vanaja.

Later the lady and her friends had also arranged more than hundred buses for these migrant workers to reach their native land. Ironically, the lady and her friends had no fear of contacting the virus.

“My neighbor Faizul, my baker, Mujahid, Khalid Parveen, Shahid

Ali khan and many others who came ahead with zakat funds had come forward to help. The best part of this entire drive was, all those who came to serve thought it was a part of their responsibility and not charity,” said Vanjana, an independent journalist.

The lady had also given the migrant workers some food to carry on their journey ensuring they would reach safely to their home.

“One of the best parts was when one among those migrant workers had given Rs. 200 as a contribution to this humanitarian drive. When we refused to take he said, “Madam try and place small water spots at different locations from this money as I know how difficult it is for all migrant workers” this broke me,” added Vanaja.

“It is surely going get difficult as these migrants would take at least a year to get back to work as they are psychology distributed with no fear of virus and secondly is that they had no income for almost two months,” said Vanaja when asked if these migrants would come back.

This drive of serving the people kept on for almost 20 days at the Medchal highway serving more than 2 lakh people by the C. Vanaja and her team.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.