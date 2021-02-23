Covid TPR in Kerala still below 6%

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 23 : The Covid test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala on Tuesday continued to remain under 6 per cent with 4,034 people testing positive after 69,604 samples were sent for testing in the past 24 hours.

State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said 4,823 people turned negative, taking the total cured people in the state to 9,81,835, while 54,665 continue to remain Covid positive.

The day saw 14 Covid deaths, taking the total death toll in the state to 4,119.

Across the state there are 2,35,225 people under observation at various places which includes 8,083 in hospitals. There are 372 hotspots in the state.

