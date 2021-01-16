Covid vaccination drive begins at 77 places in Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 16 : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that the Covid-19 vaccination drive began at 77 places across the state.

Khattar said that the two vaccines — Covishield of the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Covaxin of India Biotech – were authorized for emergency use in the state.

Haryana has received the first supply of more than 2.4 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 20,000 Covaxin doses.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said that healthcare worker Saroj Bala was the first person in the state to receive the vaccine jab at a government dispensary in Sector 4 of Panchkula.

Interacting with the vaccination beneficiaries, the Chief Minister said the population has been prioritised in view of the high demand of vaccines initially.

He said the state has adequate cold chain space to store the vaccine. A state-level vaccine store has been set up in Kurukshetra. Apart from this, four regional stores have been set up in Hisar, Rohtak, Kurukshetra and Gurugram.

Also, 22 vaccine stores (one in each district) have also been set up. Apart from this, arrangement of 22 insulated vaccine vans have been made for the transportation of vaccine to 659 cold chain points across Haryana.

Khattar said the state has enough Covid hospitals to treat the patients and all hospitals are equipped with oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilators.

Arora said Director General Health Services Suraj Bhan Kamboj, Additional Director General Health Services Veena Singh, Director National Health Mission V.K Bansal, Civil Surgeon Jasjeet Kaur, State Immunization Officer Virender Ahlawat were among those who got themselves vaccinated so as to infuse confidence among others towards the vaccination.

Naresh Trehan of Medanta in Gurugram was among the doctors to be innoculated.

