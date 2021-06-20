COVID vaccination drive in Mumbai for transgender community

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 20th June 2021 6:18 pm IST
Mumbai: A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, during a vaccination drive for people belonging to transgender community, at the Raheja Hospital in Mumbai, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: A beneficiary waits to receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, during a vaccination drive for people belonging to transgender community, at the Raheja Hospital in Mumbai, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

