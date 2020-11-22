Covid vaccine be given first to vulnerable sections: Sadhguru

Bengaluru, Nov 21 : Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Saturday appealed to give top priority to provide Covid vaccine to high-risk groups including doctors, police personnel and frontline workers managing the outbreak.

Participating in a virtual interaction at the Bengaluru Tech Summit-2020, Sadhguru said that he would be the last person to get vaccinated.

“If you ask me about vaccines, I would be the last person to get vaccinated for any pandemic including Covid-19. For me top priority should be given to high-risk groups like police personnel, doctors, and marginalised workers among others. They should get the vaccine first to arrest the pandemic in India,” he contended.

He added that the vaccine should also be given to vulnerable people, elderly and children, who are at a greater risk of developing severe disease because of low immunity and comorbidities.

Sadhguru explained that the Union Government has drafted a document regarding the administration of vaccines, and it has already been shared with state governments for gathering inputs from them.

“The government is also in the process of finalizing the databases of various priority population groups that will be administered the vaccine if and when it becomes available,” he said.

He further asserted that the World Health Organization (WHO) should tell parents about which vaccines are a must and what is a choice.

Sadhguru also said that vaccines have brought power and wellbeing to people’s lives. “Most of us are sitting here because we were vaccinated. Otherwise, we would definitely not be here,” he said.

