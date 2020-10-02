Covid vaccine to be available from January, says Sharad Pawar

Pune, Oct 2 : Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Friday said that the Covid-19 vaccine being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune would be made available by the end of January 2021.

The 79-year-old leader’s brief comments came after a visit to the SII facility to get a dose of the BCG vaccine to increase immunity.

This was Pawar’s second visit since August to the SII which is currently under global spotlight for its plans to produce vaccines against coronavirus.

SII Chairman Dr Cyrus S. Poonawalla and his son and CEO Adar Poonawala share a close rapport with the Pawar family.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.