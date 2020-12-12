Covid vaccine will be free in Kerala, daily cases continue to hover around 5,000

News Desk 1Published: 12th December 2020 7:35 pm IST
Covid vaccine will be free in Kerala, daily cases continue to hover around 5,000

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 12 : Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan making his appearance after a short break on Saturday and said that Covid vaccine will be provided free in the state.

He said the day saw 5,949 people turn Covid positive after 59,690 samples was send for testing in the past 24 hours.

Likewise 5,268 people turned negative taking the total cured in the state to 6,01,861, while there were 60,029 active cases.

The day saw 32 Covid deaths taking the death tally to 2,594.

Across the state 3,15,167 were under observation which included 13,334 people at hospitals.

There were 437 hotspots in the state.

READ:  Taraji P. Henson: Just because we're on TV doesn't make us superheroes

–IANS
sg/ash

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 12th December 2020 7:35 pm IST
Back to top button