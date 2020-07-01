COVID warrior Dr Nehad Khan serving patients at Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: Now a days we are facing health crisis in the country and we rely on doctors after the Almighty. At a time when COVID-19 is spreading rapidly among the community many doctors are on the battle field fighting with the virus.

Dr Nehad Khan son of Late Dr Qayam Khan (Ex-President MBT) and grandson of Mohammed Amanullah Khan (Ex-MLA) is one of the doctors treating patients with complete dedication and helping the people affected from coronavirus.

Dr Khan is a gold medalist and a surgeon at Gandhi Hospital where the virus affected patients are being treated. Dr Khan is on duty day & night treating patients and serving the community.

Following the footsteps of his late father and grandfather, Dr Khan is also serving the community and making the whole community proud of his extraordinary efforts.

Salute to this young doctor on National Doctors Day.

India celebrates July 1 as ‘National Doctor’s Day’ commemorating the iconic and internationally renowned medical practitioner, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy who served as a physician, a freedom fighter, an educationist and a politician.