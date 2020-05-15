COVID19 tally breaches 1,000 mark in Karnataka with 45 new cases

Bengaluru: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka breached 1,000 mark, with 45 people testing positive, the state health department said on Friday.

Total number of positive cases in the state stood at 1,032.

With 35 deaths and 476 discharges, there were 520 active coronavirus cases, the department said in its mid-day situation update.

The new cases include- 16 from Dakshina Kannada, 13 from Bengaluru Urban, five from Udapi, three each from Bidar and Hassan, two from Chitradurga, and one each from Kolar, Shivamogga and Bagalkote districts.

Twenty of them are with travel history to Dubai, four to Mumbai and three returned from Chennai. One patient has a history of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and another was from containment zone in Bidar.

Rest are all primary and secondary contacts of patients already tested positive, the bulletin said.

Source: PTI

