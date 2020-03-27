COVIDIDIOTS: Man makes a video commuting around town; arrested

Maharashtra: A man in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon was arrested by the police for defying curfew orders as he was reportedly shooting a video of himself riding a bike during the lockdown.

His video in which he was seen riding a bike without a helmet, shooting the video with one hand while a child, went viral on social media. In the video, the man’s son was seen riding pillion while holding a bunch of bananas.

Maharashtra: A man was taken into custody by Police yesterday in Jalgaon's Azad Nagar, after he shot a video of himself riding a motorcycle during the curfew imposed in the state in the wake of #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/8681kz9gSr — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

In a video uploaded by popular twitter handle ‘Political Kida,’ the man is seen proclaiming, “See the whole world is under lockdown but father and son are roaming free, without any worries. We are out to buy bananas and we are roaming around the town. We have nothing to be afraid of. We are fearless because my name is Kala Dada!”

Later, in another video, the man is seen inside a police station, holding his ears while police personnel are present around him. The man says, “I committed a big mistake. I should not have done it. I realised my mistake now. I will never do such a thing again. I am thankful to police personnel who are on duty 24 hours.”

Pictures and videos of people willfully defying lockdown orders issued in the wake of coronavirus and in several cases — abusing and attacking police personnel when stopped — are doing the rounds on social media. Recently, a Kolkata girl was seen abusing and spitting on a policeman when her car was stopped. On Wednesday, two miscreants in Sanjay Nagar, Bangalore were arrested for assaulting police personnel and hurling stones at them when their bike was stopped.

It is notable here that Maharashtra tops the list of states in India with over 130 confirmed cases and four deaths.

Source: OPINDIA.COM

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.