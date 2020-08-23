Covishield will be commercialised once trials are successful: SII

By News Desk 1 Published: 23rd August 2020 3:43 pm IST
Covishield will be commercialised once trials are successful: SII

New Delhi, Aug 23 : Serum Institute of India, has clarified that the current claims surrounding Covishield’s availability in the media are completely false and conjectural.

“Presently, the government has granted us permission to only manufacture the vaccine and stockpile it for future use”, SII said in a statement.

“Covishield will be commercialised once the trials are proven successful and all the requisite regulatory approvals are in place”, it added.

“The phase-3 trials for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are still underway. And only once the vaccine is proven immunogenic and efficacious, SII will confirm its availability, officially”, the statement said.

“Serum Institute of India, would like to clarify that the current claims surrounding Covishield’s availability in the media are completely false and conjectural”, it said.

The clarification came after reports that the vaccine would get commercialized in 73 days.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

