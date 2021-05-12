Cow dung cakes found in Indian man’s luggage in US

Virginia: Officials with US customs and border protections said that they found cow dung cakes inside an Indian passenger’s suitcase.

The incident took place on April 4 at Virginia’s Washington Dulles International airport in unclaimed luggage from an Air India flight, reports said. The cow dung cakes were destroyed later.

According to Fox News, cow dung cakes are prohibited in the US because they are considered to be a potential carrier of highly contagious foot and mouth disease.

Cow dung though in many places of the world is reported to be a vital energy and cooking source, it is also known to be used as a skin detoxifier, an antimicrobial and as fertilizer. Despite these alleged benefits, cow dung from India is prohibited due to the potential diseases, the Customs and Border Protection said.

Foot and mouth Disease is known to be one of the most dreadful animal diseases that livestock owners hate and fear the most, as it has grave economic consequences, and it is a critical threat focus of CBP’s agriculture protection mission.

A single detection of FMD will likely stop international livestock trade completely until authorities can eradicate the disease threat.

The US has been FMD free since 1929, according to a statement.