Cow dung homes proven to shield against nuclear radiation: Gujarat court

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 23rd January 2023 9:18 pm IST
Cow dung homes proven to shield against nuclear radiation: Gujarat court
Representative Image

Vyara: The Tapi district court’s additional sessions judge Samir Vinod Chandra Vyas while awarding punishment in a cows and bulls illegal transportation case observed that “Science has proved that houses made of cow dung can protect from nuclear radiation.”

Vyas in the order in the State Vs Mohammad Amin Anjum case, accounted for the benefits of cows. The judge pointed out that many incurable diseases can be cured by drinking cow urine. “Tridev is not different from the cow, religion is born from the cow, in today’s time organic farming is becoming popular in place of chemical fertilizer based farming, and organic farming can be done only with cow dung. Crops grown organically also protect human beings from many diseases,” he said.

Also Read
After Co-WIN, govt launches U-WIN to digitise India’s universal immunisation programme

He noted: “In the present time, there is a huge need for cows, when cattle are illegally transported and slaughtered, which is painful. Cows are slaughtered using electric machines, so cows are in danger, non-vegetarians are eating cow meat.”

The accused was found guilty of illegally transporting cattle and was awarded life term for transporting 6936 cows and 16 bulls. The order was pronounced on November 4, 2022.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button