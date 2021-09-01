Cow protection be made fundamental right of Hindus: Allahabad HC

Observing that cow should be declared as national animal and cow protection should be kept as a fundamental right of Hindus the Allahabad High Court denied bail to one Javed who has been accused of slaughtering a cow.

“We know that when a country’s culture and its faith gets hurt, the country becomes weak,” noted the Court.

Denying him bail, the Bench of Justice Shekhar Yadav noted that the applicant had, after committing theft of the cow, had killed it, beheaded it and its meat was also kept along with it.

“This is not the first offense of the applicant, even before this offence, he had committed cow slaughter, which had disturbed the harmony of the society”, the Court observed as it found that if the applicant os released on bail, he will again commit the same offence which will spoil the environment of the society.

The Accused was charged with the offence under Section 379 of IPC (Punishment of Theft) and Sections 3, 5, 8 of the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

The Court also made the following significant observations: