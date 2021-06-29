Cow vigilantes harassing cattle traders: Owaisi to Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: Stating that vigilantes are causing trouble as Bakri Eid approaches, AIMIM national president and member of Parliament (MP) Asaduddin Owaisi has written to Telangana director general of police (DGP) Mahender Reddy asking him to ensure that cattle traders are not harassed while transporting animals to Hyderabad.

In a letter dated June 28, the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief told Mahender Reddy that thousands of sheep, goats and bulls will be transported to Hyderabad for Bakri Eid (Eid-ul-Zuha), which falls on July 21. Owaisi added that almost 50% of Telangana’s 44 lakh Muslims live in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

“In this regard, we would like to bring to your kind notice that an alarming situation is sought to be created by Anti Social elements in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda and other places in the entire Telangana region. Cow vigilantes are trying to harass persons trading in or transporting oxen and buffaloes on the eve of Bakrid this time,” said Owaisi in his letter to the DGP. It was handed over to him by AIMIM MLC Syed Amin Jafri, and MLA PAsha Quadri.

Owaisi also requested the top cop to instruct police officials to not insist on certificates from veterinary doctors on the age and fitness of the animals for slaughter, and also to not book cases for “so-called overcrowding of animals in vehicles (as there are no norms on the number of animals that can be transported in different types of light commercial and heavy vehicles.

The AIMIM president also asked Mahender Reddy to ensure that police officials do not seize and not to oxen on the claims that they are calves. “We may recall here that Muslims have to sacrifice goats, sheep and cattle (oxen) only if

they are healthy and fit for consumption. Sacrifice of unhealthy, sick, aged or emaciated animals (goats, shop and oxen) is strictly prohibited,” said Owaisi in his letter.

He added that there is no question of sacrificing animals that are declared unfit or condemned, and if they are very old and emaciated. “In this backdrop, we earnestly request you to intervene in the matter and issue clear and

specific instructions to Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachkonda and other police commissionerates and Superintendents of police (as well as municipal, revenue and animal husbandry officials assisting Gem) not to prevent the transport of oxen and buffaloes to various places in the State, particularly, to the State Capital, Hyderabad,” Owaisi said.

The MP from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat stated that police officials manning checkposts may be specifically directed not to harass the traders/transporters of oxen and buffaloes to not book cases, or seize oxen and buffaloes.