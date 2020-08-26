Cow weeps over the death of its caretaker

Khammam: In the hour of crisis when blood relatives are refusing to perform the last rites of their near and dear ones and some are even abandoning the dead bodies of their relatives at the hospitals, a cow in Khammam has taught the lesson of solidarity and gratefulness to humans. In a rare incident occurred in Khammam district, a cow shed tears on the death of its caregiver.

According to sources, a former army personnel Manohar died of heart attack. His family members were mourning his death. Meanwhile, a cow reached there. It put its head on the dead body and remained silent for a while. Then the onlookers witnessed tears flowing down its eyes.

Manohar’s family members told that he loved animals very much. He would arrange food for the stray animals roaming around his house. Manohar often used to give grass and banana to the cow which shed tears on his body.

By expressing grief over the death of its care taker, the cow has taught a great lesson to the humans who often forget to express gratitude towards their benefactors.

Source: Siasat news