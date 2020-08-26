Cow weeps over the death of its caretaker

By Rasia Hashmi Published: 26th August 2020 1:55 pm IST
cow

Khammam: In the hour of crisis when blood relatives are refusing to perform the last rites of their near and dear ones and some are even abandoning the dead bodies of their relatives at the hospitals, a cow in Khammam has taught the lesson of solidarity and gratefulness to humans. In a rare incident occurred in Khammam district, a cow shed tears on the death of its caregiver.

According to sources, a former army personnel Manohar died of heart attack. His family members were mourning his death. Meanwhile, a cow reached there. It put its head on the dead body and remained silent for a while. Then the onlookers witnessed tears flowing down its eyes.

READ:  Covid affected man on life support marries fiancee in ICU

Manohar’s family members told that he loved animals very much. He would arrange food for the stray animals roaming around his house. Manohar often used to give grass and banana to the cow which shed tears on his body.

By expressing grief over the death of its care taker, the cow has taught a great lesson to the humans who often forget to express gratitude towards their benefactors.

Source: Siasat news
Categories
TelanganaTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close