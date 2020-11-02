‘Cowardly terrorist attack’, Modi on Kabul University ambush

New Delhi, Nov 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Monday’s attack on Kabul University as ‘cowardly terrorist attack’.

At least 19 people were killed and 22 were injured on Monday after three gunmen stormed into the Kabul University and opened fire on the students. The attack started after an explosion on the northern gate of the university, Khaama Press reported.

In a strongly worded tweet, Modi said, “I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack at Kabul University today. Our prayers are with the families of the victims and the injured. We will continue to support Afghanistan’s brave struggle against terrorism.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.