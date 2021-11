Cows dung, urine can help strengthen economy: Shivraj Chouhan

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that cows, their dung and urine can help strengthen the economy of the state and the country.

“Cows, their dung and urine can help strengthen the economy of the state and the country if a proper system is put in place. I am confident that we will be successful in this one day,” said Chouhan.

Chouhan made the comments while addressing a ‘Shakti 2021’ convention of the women’s wing of the Indian Veterinary Association in Bhopal.

“Many things are being made now with the cow dung and urine. In some cremation grounds in Madhya Pradesh, people are using cow dung instead of wood,” he added.