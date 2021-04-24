CP asks police personnel to protect themselves from virus

Hyderabad: The City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar today appealed the staff of his department to take care of themselves from the deadly corona virus. He Made this appeal in the wake of rising number of the deadly virus cases.

Speaking to media persons, he said that all police personnel should follow social distance and wear face masks besides using sanitisers all the time while discharging their duties .

He also urged political party leaders and activists of civil society organisations to not hold any kind of dharna and protest programs in the state. He also urged them to not hold any kind of religious rallies too in the city.

Stating that the city police has set up a Covid 19 helpline number 9490616780, kumar asked the police personnel to call up on the number for any kind of help. He said that they were allotting other duties to all the police personnel who are suffering from various kinds of diseases instead of public contact duties.