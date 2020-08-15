CPI begins Save Constitution Movement against Centre state govts

By Rasia Hashmi Published: 15th August 2020 6:35 pm IST
save constitution

Hyderabad: Left has announced Save Constitution, Secularism and Democracy Movement against the anti-people policies of the central and state governments on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

Addressing joint press conference, National Secretary of CPI Dr Narayana, State Secretary C Venkat Reddy and former MP Rajya Sabha Aziz Basha accused Central and state governments of working against constitution and law. They alleged that these governments have no interest in the welfare of the people. They also claim that minorities and Dalits are not safe in the country and crimes against these communities have increased a lot.

READ:  TS Govt aims for UNESCO Heritage City status for Hyderabad

The leaders also said that the fruits of Indian independence did not reach the poor. Weaker sections and minorities are still backward. Besides the constitution and the law, democracy and secularism have been under threat during the past six years of Modi government. The left leaders said it is being tried to divide the people instead of uniting them. They also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram temple.

The leaders said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister despite taking oath on the constitution, announced not to attend the construction of mosque. While taking oath he had promised to treat all religions equally. The leaders announced to stage protest to highlight the failure of TRS government in dealing with the coronavirus situation in the state. They said the government has no control over corporate hospitals.

READ:  Freemasons of Telangana help needy to restart their petty businesses

They demanded to announce health emergency in the state and said while the poor people are dying, government is interested only in the construction of secretariat.

Source: Siasat news
Categories
Hyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close