CPI begins Save Constitution Movement against Centre state govts

Hyderabad: Left has announced Save Constitution, Secularism and Democracy Movement against the anti-people policies of the central and state governments on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

Addressing joint press conference, National Secretary of CPI Dr Narayana, State Secretary C Venkat Reddy and former MP Rajya Sabha Aziz Basha accused Central and state governments of working against constitution and law. They alleged that these governments have no interest in the welfare of the people. They also claim that minorities and Dalits are not safe in the country and crimes against these communities have increased a lot.

The leaders also said that the fruits of Indian independence did not reach the poor. Weaker sections and minorities are still backward. Besides the constitution and the law, democracy and secularism have been under threat during the past six years of Modi government. The left leaders said it is being tried to divide the people instead of uniting them. They also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram temple.

The leaders said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister despite taking oath on the constitution, announced not to attend the construction of mosque. While taking oath he had promised to treat all religions equally. The leaders announced to stage protest to highlight the failure of TRS government in dealing with the coronavirus situation in the state. They said the government has no control over corporate hospitals.

They demanded to announce health emergency in the state and said while the poor people are dying, government is interested only in the construction of secretariat.

Source: Siasat news