CPI calls for global efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war

Vijayawada: The Communist Party of India on Monday called upon all countries to make sincere efforts to bring an end to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and warned that it could otherwise lead to a global catastrophe.

The CPI expressed “grave concern” over the war with overt support to Ukraine by the NATO.

“This war is causing immense damage to human lives, resources and food security. Any continuation or escalation of the war can have catastrophic implications as, in such a situation, the use of nuclear weapons cannot be ruled out, the CPI apprehended, in a resolution on “Peace and Disarmament” passed at its ongoing 24th national congress here.

Sincere efforts need to be made by the global community to bring an end to this impasse to save the world from catastrophe, it said.

“Instead of taking steps to restore peace the NATO is supplying armaments in huge number to Ukraine which is further making Russia to continue with the war more aggressively,” the party noted.

The CPI called the failure of the recently held Nuclear Non Proliferation Treaty review conference “a big setback” because of the stubborn attitude of the major nuclear powers.

“It is unfortunate that South Asia, which is one of the most deprived regions, is also into the nuclear weapons race. The danger of use of these weapons in the region is very real and grave. It is, therefore, imperative that South Asia be declared nuclear weapons-free zone,” it added.

The CPI wanted India and Pakistan to explicitly reconfirm their commitment to no-first-use of nuclear weapons.