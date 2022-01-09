CPI, CPI-M leaders call on Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Top leaders of CPI and CPI-M on Saturday called on Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here and discussed issues relational to national politics.

The national leadership of both the Communist parties which are in Hyderabad to attend their respective party programmes separately met Chief Minister KCR at his official residence Pragati Bhavan.

While CPI-M leaders are in the city to participate in the three-day central committee meeting, the CPI leaders are attending the national conclave of CPI affiliated All India Youth Federation (AIYF).

According to Chief Minister’s Office, the leaders of the Left parties met KCR separately and discussed national politics, development of Telangana and other issues.

CPI-M national general secretary Sitaram Yechuri, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar, CPI-M polit buro members Ramachandran Pilai, Balakrishnan, M.A. Baby and others met KCR, who is the president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)

The CPI leaders including party general secretary D. Raja, CPI parliamentary party leader Binoy Viswam, Kerala revenue minister Rajan, CPI’s Telangana state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy and others were present.

State ministers K.T. Rama Rao, Mahmood Ali, Prashanth Reddy, state planning commission vice-chairman Vinod Kumar, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Rajya Sabha member J. Santosh Kumar and TRS general secretary Shravan Kumar were also present.