CPI demands CBI to live-telecast MLC Kavitha’s interrogation

Hyderabad: The CPI on Sunday demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) live-telecast the interrogation of the ruling BRS party MLC K. Kavitha in connection with the sensational Delhi liquor scam.

Party National secretary Dr K. Narayana asked the CBI as to what kind of problem did it have to live stream its inquiry when the highest judicial organisations of the country like Supreme Court and several high courts are live-streaming their day-to-day inquiries? He condemned the harassment of the political rivals of BJP government with the help of investigative agencies like CBI and the ED.

There is a conspiracy behind Kavihta’s interrogation, said CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao. He demanded that the CBI conduct its investigation in an impartial manner in the liquor scam. He alleged that the investigation by the CBI and the ED against the ruling BRS party leaders was intensified after the failure of the Central government to buy the ruling party MLAs in the sensational Poach gage scam. He alleged that the BJP was luring the Opposition party leaders by offering money and posts to them.

Stating that the CBI required to take permission from the State government to carry out its investigation, he asked the CBI officials as to how it was interrogating Kavitha without obtaining permission from the State government? He also alleged that the Union government was misusing the CBI and the ED for its political interests.