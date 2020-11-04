CPI demands immediate conservation of Musi River

Hyderabad: Encroachments and continuous pollution, coupled with the negligence of the past and present governments are leading Musi to become a dying river, the Communist Party of India said.

They said that because of the Industrial and Domestic Wastage dumping, Musi River was rendered into literal sewage.

In a letter to GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Hyderabad CPI Secretary E.T Narsimha claimed that majority Lakes and Kuntas in the city are disappearing by large scale encroachments and illegal constructions. He also mentioned that illegally flowing of drain waters, dumping of wastage is adding to the existing woes of the lakes that are left.

As a result, with heavy rains, the flooded Musi River took its revenge by causing human loss and property loss, he said.

The party secretary also said that the Musi River Front Development Corporation totally failed to take required measures for the conversation of the Musi River.

In this regard, Narsimha requested the Mayor to arrange for an all-party meeting to discuss the measures in regaining the lost glory of the historic Musi river.