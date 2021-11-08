CPI demands reduction in VAT on petrol, diesel in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (CPI) held a protest at Narayanguda against the failure of TRS government in Telangana to decrease the fuel prices in spite of the Central Government doing so.

Addressing the protesters the Ex Rajya Sabha member Syed Aziz Pasha demanded that the Telangana Government must decrease the value added taxes (VAT) on petrol and diesel. Telangana is the second state in the country to impose higher taxes on petrol and diesel.

“The so-called Diwali gift declared by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decreased the petrol and diesel prices by Rs.5 to 10 while these prices sharply increased by Rs.36 from May 2020. The prices when the Modi government came to power was Rs.72.26 per litre. The people are paying Rs.63 out of 100 to the Central and the State governments as taxes.” Pasha said.

Pasha further said that the people have expressed their anger by defeating the BJP candidates in the recently held by-elections across the country.

The State’s CPI General Secretary V S Bose alleged that the Modi government at the Centre and the KCR government in the State are deceiving the people. He demanded that the Central Government must further decrease the taxes.

Another leader of the party Narasimha said that the petrol and diesel prices in neighbouring states like Karnataka and Tamilnadu are lesser compared to Telangana.

The distinguished participants in the protest were Shankar Nayak Narasimha Mannan Rizvi Shaikh Nadeem Sohel advocate Khalil Ullah Mohammed Salim Mohammed Mahmood Amina bi and others.