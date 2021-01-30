CPI Gen Sec, D RAJA taken ill, shifted to hospital

Hyderabad: CPI National General Secretary, D Raja was today taken ill in Hyderabad while attending their party Committee meeting here.According to information Raja was taken ill while attending the three day meeting on second day in state party office.

In the meeting Raja took ill and was shifted to Kamineni Hospital for treatment according to information.The CPI national leader came to city before the meeting began on Friday.

The CPI national executive Committee meeting began on Friday and national committee meeting is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.The CPI top leaders from various states are attending this meeting being conducted in Makhdoom Bhavan in Himayat Nagar in the city.

As Raja was reportedly taken ill the top leaders rushed him to Kamineni Hospital it is said.Those present were – national secretary Athul Kumar Anjan, State secretary Ch Venkat Reddy, Leaders K Sambashiva Rao and others