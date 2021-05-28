CPI-M to stage protest against Lakshadweep administrator’s decisions on May 31

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid controversy over decisions by Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel, the CPI-M state secretariat has decided to stage a protest on May 31 accusing the central government of trying to abolish the special rights of Lakshadweep.

A statement issued by the party said that following the Covid-19 protocol, the party would organise a protest in front of the Lakshadweep offices in Beypore and Kochi on May 31.

“It was also decided to send a delegation of MPs to Lakshadweep. Party Central Committee member Elamaram Kareem, V. Sivadasan and AM Arif will visit Lakshadweep to directly assess the situation,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Lakshadweep Collector S Asker Ali defended the laws imposed by Administrator Praful Khoda Patel and said that these administrative decisions will help the union territory to develop like Maldives thereby benefiting local residents.

While speaking to media persons on Thursday, Ali said that the Island Management Plan regarding island development but had been notified in 2017 there was no part for implementation.

“To start proper development in Lakshadweep, we want to do it holistically as these islands are exotic. Our plan is for the welfare of local residents and Lakshadweep’s development. We want to develop Lakshadweep like Maldives if not better,” he said.

He added, “After 75 years of Independence, development didn’t commensurate with its potential. Why didn’t Lakshadweep become the Maldives of India?”

Over the last week, several leaders have called for a new administrator in the Lakshadweep islands, including Lakshadweep MP and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Mohammed Faizal.

Faizal accused Patel of implementing anti-people rules and regulations and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ‘listen to the outcry of the local people and send in a new Administrator’.

Congress had written to President Ram Nath Kovind alleging that the current Administrator of Lakshadweep Praful Patel had taken “authoritarian measures” and demanded his recall.