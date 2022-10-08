CPI (Maoist) likely to collapse on its own: DGP Telangana

Hyderabad: M Mahender Reddy, DGP Telangana said CPI (Maoist) party is likely to “collapse on its own” due to a leadership crisis.

“Top leaders of the Maoist including Central Committee members were arrested and some died due to health issues. Some are immobilized due to health reasons. There is no leadership and no one to take party vision ahead. The party is likely to collapse on its own due to present circumstances,” said Mahender Reddy.

Usha Rani, who surrendered before the police allegedly, told the police that one or the other important leader of the Maoist party is fleeing and the local committee and militia members are again capturing them. It is happening because leaders are not supporting the ideology.

The Telangana DGP said there is friction going on between the People’s War Group (PWG) and the Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCC). Both groups merged to form the CPI (Maoist) in 2004.

On being asked about the presence of Maoist activity in Telangana, he said the state police are taking all measures to prevent a resurgence of Maoist dalams or presence in Telangana.

“The Telangana formation (Telangana cadre) is staying in Chattisgarh. If they enter our state, appropriate action will be taken. We are cooperating and assisting the neighbouring state police in anti-Maoist operations. Soon the Maoist formations or groups left in the country will be defused by security forces,” Mahender Reddy.

“Since they are staying in Chattisgarh jurisdiction. All security forces including Telangana police are job,” he said.

Mahender Reddy again requested Maoist leaders to surrender and join the mainstream. He said the government is supporting the surrender of Maoists by providing a surrender package and providing treatment for ailments.