CPI to oppose increase in RTC fare, electricity tariff

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has opposed the proposal to increase the RTC fare. The CPI State Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy demanded that the government withdraw the proposal to increase 25 paise to 30 paise per km in RTC bus fares.

“The common man is already suffering due to the hike in petrol and diesel prices,” Reddy said. “There is a steep hike in essential commodity prices. If the bus fares are increased the poor and the middle class will face an unbearable burden.”

The CPI Secretary alleged that the state government is also planning to hike the electricity tariff.

Venkat Reddy threatened the state government that his party will protest across the state in case of an increase in RTC fares and the electricity tariff.