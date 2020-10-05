CPI(M) branch secretary stabbed to death in Kerala’s Thrissur

By Abdullah FahadPublished: 5th October 2020 10:50 am IST
Thrissur: Communist Party of India (Marxist) Puthussery branch secretary PU Sanoop (26) was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of men in Kerala’s Thrissur district.

As per the police, three other CMI (M) activists also sustained injuries in the attack that took place on Monday night.

“A scuffle broke out between the two groups on Monday night regarding an illegal bike race. This led to a larger clash and one person was killed.Around six people fled after the incident,” a police official said.

The CPI(M) has alleged political rivalry as the motive behind the murder.

