CPL: Zouks beat Tallawahs in low-scoring thriller

By News Desk 1 Published: 7th September 2020 11:40 am IST
CPL: Zouks beat Tallawahs in low-scoring thriller

Tarouba, Sep 7 : St Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs played out a thrilling match, despite the game being a dead rubber, to conclude the group stages of the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

It was a game that swung both ways in periods on Sunday afternoon, but ultimately the spin bowling of the Zouks reigned supreme as they managed to defend a meagre score of 145 to get another win under their belt

Batting first, Najibullah Zadran and Roston Chase made useful contributions of 35 and 32 as Zouks ended their stipulated 20 overs on 145/6. However, they came out with a better bowling performance as they restricted Tallawahs to 134/9 in their full quota of 20 overs and won the match by 11 runs. Glenn Phillips top scored for the Tallawahs with 49 runs. For Zouks, Javelle Glenn and Zahir Khan were pick of the bowlers as they both scalped three wickets each.

READ:  Asthma may not be significant risk factor for severe Covid-19

In Sunday’s other match, Trinbago Knight Riders once again showed that they are a formidable squad, not just an XI, as even with four changes — Sunil Narine still rested and Colin Munro injured — they put together a superbly planned and executed performance to bowl out the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for 77 runs inside 19 overs and chase their modest target inside 12 overs, thus completing a perfect 10 for 10 record in the league stage of the ongoing tournament.

Knight Riders will now play their semi-final game against Tallawahs on Tuesday while Zouks will face Guyana Amazon Warriors in the second semi-final on the same day.

READ:  Umbrella PLI scheme proposed to replace MEIS, promote domestic manufacturing

Brief scores: St Lucia Zouks 145/6, 20 overs (Najibullah 35, Rahman 2/28) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 134/9, 20 overs (Phillips 49, Glenn 3/16)

Brief scores: Trinbago Knight Riders 78/1 (Webster 41*; Emrit 1/14) beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 77 all out (Ramdin 19; Fawad 4/21,) by 9 wickets

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close