CPM demands resumption of MMTS services in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday staged a protest in front of Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad demanding to resume the Multi-Modal System train (MMTS) services in Hyderabad, which have been off the tracks since COVID-19 induced lockdown in March 2020.

With life after COVID-19 slowly back on track, local train services across various cities in the country have reopened. In Telangana too, the metro rail and the bus have commenced its operations with all safety norms, but there is a delay with regard to MMTS operation.

“MMTS is cheaper mode of transportation. The passengers now are suffering a lot due to the heavy expenditure for their daily commute,” said CPI (M), in a statement.

The party officials also wrote to the general manager of the South-central railway requesting him to immediately restart the MMTS trains.