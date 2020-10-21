Crackdown forces creating rift between religions, castes: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Oct 21 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed police officials to unsparingly crack down with an iron fist upon forces attempting to create rift between religions and castes in the state.

He instructed policemen to tackle bribery, corruption, rowdyism, criminal behaviour and other illegal acts with the same ferocity. He was speaking at the Police Commemoration Day in Vijayawada’s Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Wednesday.

Addressing the families of police martyrs, Reddy said, “Will do complete justice to the families of police martyrs. I wish peace for the souls of all those martyrs. I pray to God for the wellbeing of their families.”

Recognising the hard work that the policemen put into their job, the Chief Minister said he knew the struggles they go through everyday.

“Whether it is rain or shine, day or night, I know how hard they work. They face challenges thrown at them by technology and Covid-like international health emergencies and sand or liquor being illegally transported,” he hailed.

Across the southern state, the police commemoration day activities began, which will last for 10 days.

State Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang and several other officials participated in the commemoration day.

Source: IANS

