Cracker-less Diwali leads to less burn injuries in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Nov 16 : Just nine burn cases were reported in Chandigarh on Diwali night against 104 in the festival the previous year, said the Chandigarh administration on Monday.

It attributed the steep decline in burn cases and also eye injuries to the ban on crackers this time.

Compared to 2019 when 104 cases of burns and 27 cases of eye injuries were reported in the city on Diwali, this Diwali night (November 14), only nine cases of burns and eight cases of eye injury were reported.

All the injuries were minor in nature and the victims were sent home after necessary treatment, it said.

The doctors and the health staff thanked the administration for its active intervention which has not only led to the decrease in cracker-related injuries but also to the improved air quality for the residents.

With Chandigarh saying no to crackers, the city saw its AQI at 140 on the day after the festival against 341 post last Diwali, officials said.

Source: IANS

