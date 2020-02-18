Cracks in MVA? Angry with CM’s move, NCP to form SIT

A+ A-

Mumbai: Angry over CM Thackeray’s decision to hand over the Elgar Parishad case to the NIA, the Nationalist Congress Party will institute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the same case parallelly to the NIA probe said Minority affairs minister Nawab Malik.

As a result, NCP which controls the Maharashtra Home Department decided to form SIT at a meeting of NCP ministers headed by party-chief Sharad Pawar at the Y.B. Chavan Centre near Mantralaya Monday.

Sharad Pawar directed state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to begin action on the SIT.

Things turned awry within the Maha Vikas Aghadi government after Thackeray handed over the case to NIA.

Some ministers at the meeting felt the case should have been probed by an SIT within Maharashtra, according to sources present at the meeting.

Pawar has demanded the suspension of errant police personnel who botched up the Elgar Parishad investigation.

Ministers oppose NPR

Following Thackeray’s decision to implement NPR in Maharashtra from 1 May, allies like Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress stand opposed to NPR implementation.

While other parties stay united, stand against CAA, at present only the Shiv Sena is in favour of the NPR which claims it is “in national interest”.

BJP launches agitation

Opposition BJP has too launched a state-wide agitation against the MVA government with Hindu spiritual guru Indorikar Maharaj as its mascot for this agitation.