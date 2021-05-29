Craving for toddy forced a COVID-19 patient to run away from Kamareddy Hospital

Hyderabad: Craving for “Toddy” (a natural country liquor) has forced a Corona patient to run away from Kamareddy Hospital. The police, however, has caught him after 24 hours. This incident took place in Banswada of Kamareddy District.

The patient, 55 years, from Patlam Mandal was admitted in area hospital after testing covid-19 positive.

During a regular check the hospital authorities found that the man is missing. They immediately informed the police and the municipal authorities who launched a search operation for the missing patient.

The police found the patient near water tank at Sangmeshwar Colony in a semi nude condition.

When the police enquired him about the reason for his running away from the hospital they were in for a shock.

“I cannot live without Toddy which I need more than the treatment,” the man said. “Without Toddy I cannot live.”

The person refused to to sit in the police vehicle unless he is offered Toddy. The police had no option but to offer him 2 litres of toddy to satiate his craving. After which he was escorted to the Hospital.