Create state chambers in all collectors’ offices: KCR

By IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 26th June 2021 11:09 pm IST
KCR
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday directed its officials to create ‘state chambers’ in all district collectors’ offices for the convenience of visiting Ministers and state officials.

The officials have also been asked to build twin helipads in all the district collectors’ offices.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister ordered for keeping the inventory of all government departments land bank and assets record ready by July end.

MS Education Academy

“An estate officer per district should be appointed to enumerate government assets and lands, including their protection and monitoring. They should work under the respective district collector, ” he said.

The CM also called for the appointment of a state estate officer under the purview of Chief Secretary.

Meanwhile, Rao said funds worth Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore will be kept at the disposal of Ministers and district collectors respectively for the development of villages and cities.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button