Credit Suisse VP mowed down by drunk driver in Pune

Pune, March 10 : The Vice President of global investment banking company Credit Suisse, Ankur Khandelwal, was killed here after being knocked down by a speeding car driven by a man in an allegedly drunken state, who has been arrested.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in Pune, Pankaj Deshmukh, told the media that the preliminary medical report of the driver — identified as Jovinson James (30) — found him to be under the influence of alcohol.

The police are awaiting a chemical analysis report of his blood samples after which he may be booked under higher charges like culpable homicide not amounting to murder, he said.

The incident happened at around 12.30 a.m. on Monday when Khandelwal, 38, his wife Roshni, 35, and their nine-year-old son were outside their home in Kharadi to see off some guests.

Suddenly, a speeding red Volkswagen, driven by James, rammed into Khandelwal, crushing him under the wheels between the car and the society’s compound wall.

Grievously injured, Khandelwal was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Following an uproar in the city, ID Medical, a healthcare company which employed James, has launched its own probe pending which it has sacked James, who was on leave from service.

Meanwhile, the friends and relatives of Khandelwal have launched a social media campaign — @JusticeForAnkurKhandelwal — demanding justice for him and his family and stringent punishment to the accused James, who is currently on bail.

