Cricket Association of Bengal AGM on Dec 30

Kolkata, Dec 5 : The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will be held on December 30, the association announced here on Saturday.

“The Apex Council today [Saturday] decided that December 30 at 4 pm we will have the AGM,” CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

“It was decided that the annual prize distribution [function] will be done on December 28, provided the players are not in a bubble preceding the domestic season. If such a case arose then the president and secretary [Snehasish Ganguly] have been vested with the power to fix a suitable [alternate] date,” he said.

The CAB Apex Council members paid tributes to the departed members and players before the meeting. A large scale condolence meeting will be arranged when the Covid situation improves.

