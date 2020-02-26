Cricket betting: Hyd task force police nabs two organizers

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force on Wednesday nabbed two persons who were organizing cricket betting at Secunderabad area. However the police seized three mobile phones and Rs. 3.5 lakh from their possession.

Task Force sleuths were tipped off about the betting racket upon which, they caught Sandeep Goel and Sohail Khan both residents of Secunderabad.

“We recieved credible information about cricket betting racket which was being organized through an online app and organizers were collecting money from punters,” said P Radha Kishan, Deputy Commissioner of Police Task Force.

The suspects along with the property were handed over to Mahankali police for further action.