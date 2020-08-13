Cricket Namibia names new coach for women’s national team

Windhoek, Aug 13 : Cricket Namibia has appointed South African born Francois van der Merwe as the head coach of its national women’s team.

A statement released by Cricket Namibia said, “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Francois van der Merwe as the women’s national head coach.”

As a professional cricketer, van der Merwe played in various club leagues in England from 1997 to 2009, reports Xinhua news agency.

He started his coaching career in 2011 when he was appointed as the head coach of the North West Dragons women’s team in South Africa.

“The vision for the national team is to qualify for all major ICC tournaments and to develop the national players where they can get contracts in various T20 leagues all over the world,” van de Marwe said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.