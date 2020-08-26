Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane gives comedy a shot

By News Desk 1 Published: 26th August 2020 9:18 pm IST
Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane gives comedy a shot

Mumbai, Aug 26 : Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane is out exploring his funny side. He has turned comedian for a sketch video, with YouTube comedy sensation BeYouNick.

It all started when Rahane and BeYouNick, whose real name is Nikunj Lotia, realised that they share similar traits when it comes to looks and personality. They have a personal connection with Dombivali, too — Rahane used to stay there during his initial cricket days while Nick is from Dombivali. That’s when they decided to come together for the face-off video, which released on Wednesday.

“Ajinkya is so true to his name. You absolutely can’t win over him — just like this video. But he’ll definitely win you over. Humble and an absolute sport. I am only hoping he doesn’t start making YouTube videos. But I want to thank him for displaying such top-notch spirit. This video is definitely going to send waves of awesomeness across all platforms,” Nick said.

READ:  US Fed hint, global cues pull equity indices into red (Lead)

In the past, BeYouNick has collaborated with personalities like Madhuri Dixit, Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan and Arjun Kapoor.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close