Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah marries sport anchor Sanjana Ganesan in Goa

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah tied knot with sports anchor and TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan at a private ceremony in Goa on Monday, March 15. The intimate ceremony took place in the presence of only family and close friends.

According to sources, the pre-wedding rituals were completed in Goa on Sunday. They have also restricted the use of mobile phones at the venue. It is also reported that not more than 20 guests have attended the private function in Goa.

Bumrah, Sanjana’s wedding pics

Bumrah shared the news on Instagram with the caption, “Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana.”

Who is Sanjana Ganesan?

Bumrah’s rumoured wife-to-be Sanjana Ganesan is a sports presenter and TV host and had primarily worked on Cricket with Star Sports for the IPL, hosting and presenting various shows. She did modeling before becoming sports anchor and even participated in the ‘2012 Femina Style Diva’ fashion show.

In 2013, Sanjana Ganesan went on to participate in the Femina Miss India Pune’ competition becoming one of the finalists. Sanjana has also been in the list of finalists in Miss India 2014.

Sanjana Ganesan made her TV debut with the popular reality TV show MTV Splitsvilla 7 and that’s where she started her journey as a sports anchor two years later. Meawhile check out her Instagram below: