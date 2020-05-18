Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan distributes food packets to migrant workers

Azamgarh: Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan is distributing food packets to the migrant workers who are traveling back to their native places.

In the video which went viral on social meida, Sarfaraz, his younger brother Mushir and his father-cum- coach Naushad can be seen distributing the food packets in their native village in Azamgarh District, Uttar Pradesh.

1000 food packets distributed so far

Talking to media persons, Sarfaraz said that it is his father’s idea. He also said that till now, around 1000 food packets have been distributed. Each food packets has an apple, banana, cake, biscuits and a water bottle.

In order to help the poor amid coronavirus lockdown, he decided not to celebrate Eid this year.

Plight of migrants

It may be mentioned that ever since nationwide lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, migrants are struggling to go back to their native places.

New Delhi: A woman carrying her luggage weeps over the loss of her husband in Sasaram (Bihar) as she tries to cross Delhi-UP border along with her children and other migrants to reach her native place, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 17, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI17-05-2020_000028B)

New Delhi: A migrant woman carrying a child, travelling from Panipat, takes rest during her journey amid the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI14-05-2020_000318B)

Most of them were either employed with MSMEs or the construction sector. Nearly all have lost their jobs and had no time to reach their villages before the national lockdown was announced.

Sarfaraz Khan’s cricket career

It may be mentioned that Sarfaraz Khan plays for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. He also plays for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In U-19 Cricket World Cup of 2014 and 2016, Sarfaraz represented India.

Sarfaraz broke Sachin’s record

In 2009, at the age of 12 years, he scored 439 off 421 balls in Harris Shield game and broke the 45-year-old record of Sachin Tendulkar.

In Ranji Trophy, he scored 301 off 391 balls.

Later, he started playing for the Mumbai U-19 team. Based on his wonderful performance, he was selected for the Indian U-19 team.

