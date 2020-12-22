Cricketer Suresh Raina, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan arrested in Mumbai

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan were arrested in Mumbai after a raid which was conducted at a Mumbai club. Both were released on bail later, report said.

Reportedly, the arrests were made for keeping the establishment open beyond the permissible time limit and violating the Covid norms.

According to a report in India Today, a raid was conducted at Mumbai Dragonfly club situated in Hotel JW Marriot in Andheri. The raid was conducted at around 2 am on Tuesday.

A total of 34 people were arrested including Suresh Raina, Sussanne Khan seven staff members of the club under section 188 of IPC, Bombay Police Act and Epidemic Disease Act. Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa was also arrested in the same raid.

Mumbai Police has said 34 people including cricketer Suresh Raina and others were booked under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC and provisions of NMDA.

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina, who announced his retirement from international cricket in August this year along with MS Dhoni is set to represent his home state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, slated to begin on January 10.

On the other hand, Sussanne Khan recently made headlines for her visit to Bandra Police station. In a viral video, she was seen doing a recce alongside IAS officer Abhishek Singh at Bandra Police station for possible renovation work. But, netizens predicted and related Sussanne Khan to the on ongoing drug probe in Bollywood. A few users thought she might have been called by the NCB.