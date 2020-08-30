Cricketer Suresh Raina’s uncle killed, aunt critical after attack by robbers

By News Desk 1 Published: 30th August 2020 5:44 am IST
Chandigarh, Aug 29 : Cricketer Suresh Raina’s 58-year-old uncle on Saturday succumbed to fatal injuries sustained during an attack by armed robbers in a Punjab town.

A group of four members of the notorious ‘Kale Kachhewala’ gang had attacked the family while asleep on the terrace of their residence, police said. The incident occurred in Thariyal village near Madhopur in Pathankot district on the night of August 19. The robbers were armed with lethal weapons.

The cricketer’s uncle was identified as Ashok Kumar, a government contractor who had sustained grievous head injuries during the assault.

His 80-year-old mother Satya Devi, his wife Asha Devi, sons — Apin and Kaushal – too suffered injuries, said the police.

It is learnt that Asha Devi, sister of Raina’s father, is fighting hard for survival.

Earlier, CSK CEO KS Viswanathan was quoted as saying in a tweet, “Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

