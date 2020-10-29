Crime Branch takes over probe into Aman Baisla suicide case

News Desk 1Published: 29th October 2020 9:47 pm IST
New Delhi, Oct 29 : The Delhi police on Thursday transferred the case of the suicide of 22-year-old businessman Aman Baisla to the Crime Branch. Baisla committed suicide by hanging himself in his office in Rohini, Delhi in September.

Before taking the extreme step, the youth uploaded a video on social media claiming mental harassment and abetment to suicide against some persons.

A call for protest at the DND Flyover was given on social media for #justiceforamanbaisla.

Around 1,500 to 2,000 protesters gathered at around 11 AM at the DND toll plaza bordering UP and Delhi.

Later they proceeded towards Delhi to go to the Police Head Quarters.

Huge traffic snarls were reported at the stretch and traffic diverted.

Later, the protesters were stopped and persuaded by senior officers to disperse.

“If there is any apprehension about a photo of some persons with local police, it will be inquired into and necessary action will be taken on it. Also, if there is an apprehension about a security threat to any person, proper assessment will be done and security can be provided under the witness Protection Programme after due assessment,” said a police officer.

According to the police, Ram Niwas ,the father of deceased gave a complaint alleging that a woman, Sumit Goswami and Vipin Khatri are responsible for the suicide of his son, who had uploaded a video on the Facebook in this regard before committing suicide.

“The scrutiny of this video has revealed that deceased Aman and the woman were friends. In 2018, Suman’s father invested Rs 5 lakhs at 1% interest in the business of supplying hotel amenities to the deceased. Due to some reasons, the woman opted out of the business in 2019 and started working with Sumit Goswami. Vipin Khatri is a friend of Sumit Goswami,” said a senior police officer.

