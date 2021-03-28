Crime graph down in Telangana due to friendly policing: Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: The state Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said that due to friendly policing the crime graph in the state has come down drastically.

Addressing a press conference the home minister said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has brought a wide range of reforms to ensure law and order in the state.

Due to a good law and order situation in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, the state has become favourite destinations for investments by big corporates from inside and outside the country.

With the installations of CCTV cameras, the rate of crime has decreased as one CCTV camera is equal to 100 policemen.

Moreover, due to the friendly attitude of the police, the people are approaching police stations unhesitatingly to lodge their complaints in person and online.

The Home Minister said that out of the total CCTV cameras in the country 65% are in Telangana which is a privilege for the state.

The CM provided state-of-the-art facilities to the Police Department. The police were provided with new vehicles for patrolling at a cost of Rs.700 cr.

The state-of-the-art police stations were set up in many parts of the city and many more will be set up soon.

A police command control room will be functional within six months. Strict action will be taken against the criminal elements, the home minister said.

The Telangana police have become a model police force for the whole country where every department is performing its role responsibly, informed Ali.