‘Crime Patrol’ fame Anup Soni on Kangana’s claim that 99 per cent of B’wood consumes drugs

By News Desk 1 Published: 3rd September 2020 3:24 pm IST

Mumbai, Sep 3 : After Kangana Ranaut alleged that 99 per cent of Bollywood consumes narcotic substances, actor Anup Soni has expressed his views, indirectly taking a dig at the actress.

According to Anup, one cannot blame the whole industry for such a vice. He suggested people holding such assumptions to join some other industry, especially “Rajneeti” (politics).

“Anyone who feels that 90% of the film industry is on drugs should not stay in this dirty rotten industry and join the most pious and Ganga se bhi jyada pavitra Industries…May be Rajneeti Industry,” Anup tweeted.

Anup added: “Film industry is not about 6/7 ppl, it includes lakhs of people, actors, directors,producers,cinematographers,editors,singers,music directors, lyricists, art director,costume designers, make-up men, hair Stylist, light men, set constructors and many many more.”

READ:  Former Barca & Man City keeper Bravo signs for Real Betis

Kangana opened up on drug use in the film industry after the narcotics angle emerged in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe.

On Wednesday, she took to her verified Twitter account saying actors Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, besides director Ayan Mukerji, should go for blood test to prove they are not into drugs.

“I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia,” Kangana had tweeted, tagging the Prime Minister’s Office on her post.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Vijayan asks Keralites' to keeo Onam festivities low key
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close