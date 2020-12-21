Crime rate come down in Hyderabad by 10% in 2020: Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: There is a good news for the residents of state capital Hyderabad: The Crime rate has come down by ten percent this year in the city.

There is also a decrease in the rate of crimes against women and children. While the crimes against women have Come down by 19 percent, they have come down by 35 percent against children. However on the other hand, the cyber crimes have increased in the city this year.

These facts have come to fore in the Annual Crime report released by Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar at University College of Arts and Sciences on Osmania University campus .

Speaking on the occasion he said that the Crime rate in New York City was higher than in Hyderabad city. He also said that as against the total cases of 25871 registered in the year 2019, the city had registered 22641 cases this year .

Commenting on the crimes against women he said that the city had registered 1904 cases this yewr as against 2354 cases of the last year and added that the city had registered 221 cases against children as against the 339 cases of the last year.

He said that they she seized a total of ₹1,46,55,520 this year. Kumar said that the Hyderabad police had a history of 500 years and added that the city was an abode students from 80 countries.